Bristol Rovers are set to sign young Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett on loan for the 2024/25 season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 21-year-old has progressed through the youth set-up at Blackburn Rovers after spending time with Everton and Liverpool.

He had to wait until August 2022 to earn his senior debut and has since notched up 41 appearances for the Lancashire club.

Garrett did not feature that heavily for Blackburn last season, both under Jon Dahl Tomasson and John Eustace, finishing with 21 Championship appearances overall.

Now Blackburn are prepared to loan him out to Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor is keen on adding Garrett to his ranks for next season and his club are set to seal a season-long loan move for the player.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Pirates manage to wrap up the deal.

Garrett, a former England Under-16 international, has a contract with Blackburn Rovers running until the summer of 2027.