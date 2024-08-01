Bristol City are hopeful of getting a deal for Burnley star Scott Twine over the line before they face Hull City, according to Sky Sports News.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Ashton Gate and did enough for the Robins to want him back.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has been casting an eye over his squad at Turf Moor and has yet to make a firm decision on Twine.

The Robins though appear to feel that a deal can be done and they want Twine in through the door soon.

The club are hopeful that they can have him snapped up in time to face Hull City later this month.

Whether Bristol City can do the deal by then remains to be seen, but Twine in their top target.

The attacking midfielder has also been of interest to several other sides throughout the ongoing transfer window.

Sunderland and Birmingham City have both also been linked with holding an interest in Twine.