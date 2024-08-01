Chelsea representatives ‘are in Brazil’ as they look to push forward with talks for Gremio talent Gabriel Mec, while Manchester United are keeping a keen eye on proceedings.

Young attacking midfielder Mec, who is just 16 years old, has already been tipped for big things in the game.

He has caught the eye in Gremio’s youth ranks and now the Brazilian giants are at risk of losing him.

Chelsea want to sign Mec and, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, they have representatives in Brazil now to push forward negotiations.

The Blues are offering Gremio a fee of €7m plus a further €7m in add-ons, but the Brazilians want €10m as a fixed sum and €10m in add-ons.

There is competition for Mec as Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are ‘keeping an eye’ on what happens with Chelsea’s efforts.

The pair could yet enter the race for the attacking midfielder, who will turn 17 in April next year.

Mec has not yet featured for Gremio’s senior side, but scouts have seen enough to feel he is a huge talent.