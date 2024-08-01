French outfit Marseille’s latest offer for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is close to the Gunners’ valuation of the player, according to Sky Sports News.

The French giants are backing their new manager Roberto De Zerbi as they have signed Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojberg already.

The former Brighton manager is eager to add more attacking firepower to his team and Nketiah is a player he likes.

Talks have been taking place as Marseille look to bring Nketiah to the Stade Velodrome.

It has been suggested that the Ligue 1 side have submitted a bid worth £17m to Arsenal for the English striker.

And it has been claimed that Marseille’s offer and payment structure for the deal is close to Arsenal’s liking.

The 25-year-old has not been able to convince Mikel Arteta to nail down a starting spot as he has mostly been used as an off-the-bench impact player.

De Zerbi’s side will be hoping to reach an agreement for the Arsenal man in the upcoming days.