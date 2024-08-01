A club bidding to sign a Burnley star now have only minor details to sort out relating to the move, it has been claimed.

Scott Parker has a number of players on the books at Turf Moor who are drawing attention in the ongoing transfer window.

Hitman Wout Weghorst is one player who is wanted and is tipped to leave, with Turkish side Trabzonspor having been working on a deal.

Trabzonspor have been looking to re-sign Paul Onuachu, who they had on loan, from Southampton, but are now focusing on Weghorst.

They are now nearing the conclusion of negotiations and have reached a full agreement regarding the financial terms with the striker, according to to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sabah).

Weghorst has also given his approval to the house he has been offered in Trabzon.

The player has been given a detailed overview of the club and has liked what he saw.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Trabzonspor can wrap up the deal with Burnley.

Weghorst is into the final year of his contract at Burnley and the Clarets are expected to sell him now rather than see him leave for free next summer.