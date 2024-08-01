Oxford United are confident that they can reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to take Malcolm Ebiowei on a loan deal, according to the Evening Standard.

The 20-year-old joined the Selhurst Park outfit back in 2022 from Derby County on a five-year deal.

Since joining the Eagles, he has been sent out on loan multiple loan spells to ensure his development.

Crystal Palace are eager to send him on another loan and recently promoted Championship side Oxford United have shown interest.

They have been close to agreeing on a deal with the Premier League side for Ebiowei and now it has been suggested that the Championship side have confidence that they will reach an agreement.

He spent the second half of the 2022/23 season in the Championship with Hull City on a half-a-season loan.

Ebiowei was loaned out to Belgian first-tier side RWD Molenbeek for the second half of the season where he played only four league matches.

He did not travel with Crystal Palace’s squad to the United States in a further sign that the Eagles see him heading elsewhere on loan.