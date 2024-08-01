Everton and Ipswich Town transfer target Tanner Tessmann is close to a move to Fiorentina after the Serie A side managed to break a deadlock related to agent commission.

The 22-year-old midfielder from the United States has stirred attention with his performances in a Venezia shirt.

He finished the Serie B campaign last season with ten goal contributions in 37 league and four playoff appearances as his team secured promotion to the top-flight.

There is interest from Serie A, where Inter Milan and Fiorentina are keen.

However, they are not the only sides interested, with two English clubs, Everton and Ipswich Town, also knocking at Venezia’s door.

But according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina are now close to sealing a move after overcoming issues related to agent commission.

The final contacts between the involved parties have been positive and could prove to be decisive.

It now remains to be seen whether Fiorentina can quickly get a move over the line for Tessmann.