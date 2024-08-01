Fulham are interested in one of Aston Villa’s defenders, who is also attracting attention from other clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Marco Silva is pressing the accelerator on his transfer efforts with a swoop for Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, while Fulham are pressing to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

The Cottagers also want to boost their centre-back options and have their eyes on Villa Park for a solution.

Diego Carlos is the man that Fulham are looking towards and they are interested in landing him.

The defender though has interest from more clubs than just Fulham and the Cottagers could face a fight to secure his services.

Carlos, 31, made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa last season as they finished in the top four.

The former Sevilla man missed both his side’s league meetings with Fulham.

Silva has seen enough though to want Carlos at Craven Cottage and Fulham may test the water with an approach soon.