Hearts are in an advanced stage discussions with Atletico Nacional for their 21-year-old full-back Andres Salazar.

By virtue of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership table, Hearts are set to compete in the Europa League qualifiers this time around with the draw set to take place on 5th August in Switzerland.

Keeping the tough test in mind, Steven Naismith’s side are making moves in the market to find reinforcements.

They have stretched their search to Columbia where 21-year-old Salazar has caught their attention.

After two spells away on loan, the full-back is starting to find his foothold at Atletico Nacional and has notched up 26 senior appearances for the Colombian club.

Scouts from Hearts have identified potential in Salazar and the club are now making a move to sign him.

According to Colombian journalist Julian Capera, a move, which includes an initial loan deal with an option to buy, is being discussed.

Though nothing has been finalised yet, things are progressing in a positive direction.