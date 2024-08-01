Former Dutch top flight star Anco Jansen does not believe how much Sam Lammers is being paid at FC Twente after his move from Rangers will be an issue.

Lammers was on fire when on loan at FC Utrecht from Rangers last season and a host of Dutch sides were keen on him this summer.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement decided against giving him another chance at Ibrox despite his form, but a deal took time to do given that Lammers’ wage demands priced most Dutch clubs out of a deal.

Twente eventually came up with the cash needed and Lammers is one of the top earners at the club.

There have been suggestions that may not sit well with some players, but Jansen does not feel that will be a problem in the dressing room as he thinks Lammers is ‘top’ and his team-mates will understand that.

He told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “I was never so worried about that. He has to show it, but you know in such a squad that Sam Lammers is top.

“Then he will be paid at the top as well.

“And if a transfer fee is paid for him, then he will also be at the top in the salary bill. That’s not higher maths.

“In football, you just get paid according to how good you are.”

Lammers will want to kick on where he left off last season with Utrecht and show that he is still a top player despite a spell to forget with Rangers in Scotland.