Juventus signing Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with Aston Villa, is rated to be difficult this summer despite talks with the player’s camp, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to add at least another wide forward this summer as they are trying to replace Moussa Diaby.

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is Emery’s first choice but they have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi and Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier.

Italian giants Juventus have been strongly linked with Adeyemi too, having held talks with his father, and it was suggested that the German club are also open to selling.

Now however the situation has changed for the German giants as they think Adeyemi might stay.

Juventus have been looking at signing Adeyemi, but a deal is considered to be difficult and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa might be able to navigate the complexities.

While Juventus have done the legwork on much of a deal, they have not made any offer to Dortmund.

Now it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will put in an offer lucrative enough to convince the club and the player.