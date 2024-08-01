Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has completed the first part of his medical with West Ham United and is set to conclude the final part on Friday morning, according to Sky Sports News.

After chasing the player for a large part of the summer transfer window, the Hammers are finally set to get their hands on Summerville.

The Hammers are set to pay a fee of £25m to Leeds United to take the player to the London Stadium and the deal includes add-ons in the agreement.

The deal is set to be sealed by the end of this week and significant progress is being made in that direction.

Summerville has completed the first part of his medical with his future club and is set to conclude the remaining part tomorrow morning.

He is then set to sign a five-year contract with Julen Lopetegui’s team and could feature in a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Summerville will be a huge loss for the Whites given that he was the league’s player of the season last term.

He finished the season with 31 goal contributions in 49 appearances in a Leeds United shirt.