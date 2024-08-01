Newcastle United are in advanced negotiations with Sheffield United regarding the transfer of young forward William Osula, according to the Daily Telegraph.

In his first full season with the Blades, Osula finished with 24 appearances and though he was unable to find the back of the net in the Premier League, he scored three times in the FA Cup.

The Magpies have identified the potential in the 20-year-old and want to sign him in the coming days.

In fact, they have even started negotiating with Osula’s club with the hope of concluding the move.

The discussions are at an advanced stage and the two clubs are speaking with the expectation of a positive outcome.

It remains to be seen how quickly Newcastle United manage to wrap up the deal and whether they include him in their first-team fold at once or send him to their youth ranks.

Osula was on loan at Derby County for the first half of the 2022/23 season where he found the back of the net twice in 16 league matches.

He has represented his country Denmark at Under-19 and Under-21 levels and Sheffield United are likely to want a substantial fee for him.