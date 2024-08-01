Nottingham Forest have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Argentine side Tallares for winger Ramon Sosa to move to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have just wrapped up the signature of a winger in the shape of Jota Silva, who has joined from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

They are not slowing down though and are now working to bring in another wide-man in the shape of Paraguay international Sosa.

Sosa is on the books at Argentine side Tallares and Nottingham Forest have been negotiating a deal.

Now, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Reds have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ with Tallares for Sosa.

The Premier League side have an understanding on the figures, including a fixed fee and various add-ons.

Sosa is happy to make the move to the City Ground and has agreed on a contract to run until the summer of 2029 with Forest.

The 24-year-old played for Paraguay at the recent Copa America and scored in a group stage game against Costa Rica.

With the Argentine season in full swing, Sosa has made 21 outings this year for Tallares, scoring seven times and providing six assists.