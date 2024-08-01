Sheffield United are poised to make an addition within the next 24 hours after a player they have been chasing agreed the move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Chris Wilder has been on the hunt for another right-back since losing Jayden Bogle to Leeds United earlier this summer.

The Blades boss has been fishing in the Premier League for a solution and has now found one in the shape of Wolves’ Ki-Jana Hoever.

Sheffield United have been working to land the former Liverpool talent on a loan deal.

A deal is now in place and, crucially, Hoever has agreed to make the move to Bramall Lane.

Hoever is expected to complete the switch to the Blades quickly and the move should be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

The Wolves man will be looking to make sure he plays on a regular basis in the Championship for Wilder’s side.

Hoever is no stranger to the Championship as he spent last season on loan at Stoke City and made 40 appearances in the division.