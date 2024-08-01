Bundesliga side Stuttgart are making progress in negotiations with Red Bull Salzburg over West Ham United target Oumar Solet and currently lead the race, according to the Daily Mirror.

In a season plagued with injuries, the 24-year-old defender finished with 21 league appearances as his team missed out on the Austrian Bundesliga title.

Solet’s performances did not go unnoticed and multiple clubs have come knocking at Salzburg’s door, asking for information on the player.

Spanish side Villarreal have already held talks regarding a move, while in England, West Ham have keenly monitored the situation.

However, the entry of a new player has now complicated the job for the two suitors.

Stuttgart, who finished above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table last season and are set to play Champions League football, have started negotiations.

In fact, their negotiations for Solet are advancing and they are now the leaders in the race.

It now remains to be seen whether West Ham make any last-minute attempt to steal a move.

The Hammers are open to offers for Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd as they stand ready to revamp their defensive options.