Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing a midfielder who is also being targeted by Fulham this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Spurs have been quiet in terms of incoming business so far this summer with the focus very much being offloading players.

Ange Postecoglou has now shed significant numbers from his wage bill, with Emerson Royal expected to be next through the door, and could now look for fresh faces.

Another midfielder is on the agenda and Tottenham are keen on Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Fulham are currently in the thick of trying to land McTominay from Manchester United and have had multiple offers rejected.

The Red Devils expect another bid from the Cottagers soon and it remains to be seen how soon Spurs might get involved in the scrap.

Tottenham are also keen on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but he would prefer to move abroad.

Atletico Madrid have agreed a fee with Chelsea for Gallagher, but the player does not have personal terms in place.