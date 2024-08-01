Tottenham Hotspur may struggle to move on one of their out-of-favour stars as he has already ‘rejected numerous offers’, according to the Daily Mail.

Trimming the squad and reducing the wage bill has been Spurs’ focus in the opening month of the transfer window and they have been successful.

A host of players have gone from north London, including recent departures Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Troy Parrott.

Spurs though still have other players they want to move through the exit door and Sergio Reguilon fits into that category.

The defender is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans, but offloading him is proving to be tricky.

Reguilon has already ‘rejected numerous offers’ this summer and is clear that if he is going to leave Tottenham then it must be for a side playing European football.

That narrows down his options, however the Spaniard looks to be standing firm.

Reguilon, 27, has another year left to run on his contract at Tottenham.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Manchester United, before finishing it at Brentford.