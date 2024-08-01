West Ham United have now put in an official offer for one of their attacking targets, but it is short of the amount his club want.

The Hammers have been exploring their options to boost Julen Lopetegui’s strike force for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The club’s top target has been Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, but no agreement has been able to be reached with the Villa Park side.

It is Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug that the Hammers are now focused on and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they have now made an official offer.

The bid which has been put in is €25m with add-ons, but Dortmund want €30m.

The bid has not been rejected by Dortmund yet and it is suggested West Ham will not pay the €30m price.

Fullkrug on his part is keen to join West Ham and would do so on the same salary he takes home in Dortmund, but on a contract until 2027.

The contract would also contain an option for a further year.

West Ham are prepared to walk away if they cannot agree a fee with Dortmund.