West Ham United have made a renewed effort to convince Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo to move to the London Stadium, but the Frenchman remains adamant about wanting to join Juventus.

The Hammers have had a deal in place with Nice for a while to sign the French defender in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham are ready to sign him on loan with a €36m option to buy but the deal fell apart as the defender rejected a move to London.

The centre-back has his eyes on Juventus and is waiting for them to agree a deal with Nice.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham recently made another effort to convince Todibo to accept a move to the Premier League.

He is a top target for West Ham and the club are not prepared to walk away from the talks without making one more pitch.

However, Todibo is yet to change his mind and is still insistent on joining Juventus this summer.

The Frenchman wants to play in the Champions League and Juventus will offer him the platform to play at the highest level of club football.