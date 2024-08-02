Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still considering all the options on his table regarding his future, according to The Athletic.

A move to Newcastle United collapsed earlier in the transfer window, but his future at Everton is still under the scanner.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final 12 months of his contract and Everton would be keen to sell him if he does not sign on fresh terms.

He has continued to be part of the club’s pre-season preparations, but uncertainty over his future still looms.

It has been claimed that all options are still very much on the forward’s table at this stage of the window.

Everton would be happy to have him in the team next season if he decides to sign a new deal with the club.

The striker is still considering the possibility of leaving the club before the end of the transfer window.

Everton are exploring contingencies in the market if Calvert-Lewin decides to move on in the coming weeks.