One of Aston Villa’s defenders is open to a potential exit from Villa Park this summer amid interest, according to Sky Sports News.

Aston Villa have been busy in the market this summer, splashing the cash recently for Amadou Onana and Jaden Philogene.

Players could also exit too and the future of centre-back Diego Carlos is under the scanner.

The Villans paid a significant £26m to Sevilla to capture the Brazilian back in 2022 but he ruptured his achilles tendon on his Villa Park debut against Everton.

That injury kept him out of action for seven months as he was able to play only three matches for Aston Villa that season.

Despite being fully fit last season, the 31-year-old did not start more than 20 Premier League games.

It has been suggested that multiple clubs are interested in taking the Brazilian out of Villa Park this summer and Fulham are one of them.

And, crucially, Carlos is open to exiting the club.

Fulham have also held initial talks with the Villans for the 31-year-old Brazilian defender, it has also been claimed.

Now it remains to be seen if Unai Emery will let Carlos go this summer with his current contract is valid until 2026 at Villa Park.