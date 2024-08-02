Aston Villa talent Josh Feeney is poised to complete a loan move to League One side Shrewsbury Town, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Shrewsbury are in the market for additions ahead of the start of the new League One campaign.

Paul Hurst’s men are now set to snap up Feeney from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old defender is highly rated at Villa Park and had a loan stint last season in Spain at Real Union.

Villa are keen for him to now cut his teeth in England and are happy to send him to Shrewsbury.

Feeney was on the books at Fleetwood Town before being signed by Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

The centre-back made eight appearances in the Premier League 2 for Aston Villa’s side last term before going to Spain.

He did come up against senior opposition with Villa’s Under-21s, playing in the EFL Trophy against Sutton United, Charlton Athletic and Crawley Town.