Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is very keen to bring in a young talent from a Premier League club this summer, but his side have not decided what to do with him, according to the Sun.

Davies is being backed by Blues as he looks to make sure their stay in League One is as brief as possible.

The club recently forked out £500,000 to bring in Marc Leonard from Brighton & Hove Albion, while Willum Thor Willumsson has landed from Go Ahead Eagles in a busy summer of business.

Davies is not finished shopping yet though and is keen to revisit the club he left to join Birmingham in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues boss wants to bring in Tottenham talent Jamie Donley on loan for the season.

Donley, 19, is a player that Davies is very keen to land.

The attacker though has loan interest from a host of clubs in the Championship and League One, meaning big competition for his signature.

Donley’s talent has not gone unnoticed and he was recently dubbed ‘an incredible player’ by team-mate Destiny Udogie.

The attacker has been filling in at left-back in pre-season and Udogie told football.london: “Honestly, he’s been great, he’s been great. I know Jamie really well.

“He’s an incredible player with a lot of quality so I know what he can do and he can be good in any position.”

Matters are also complicated by the fact that Tottenham have not yet decided what they want to do with Donley.

Loaning the player out is by no means the guaranteed course of action Spurs will take.