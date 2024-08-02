Birmingham City are interested in a defender at a Premier League club, but a move may depend on offloading one of their own players first, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Blues are pushing forward with further transfer business under boss Chris Davies this summer.

And on the radar is Liverpool full-back Owen Beck, who could leave his childhood club before the start of the 2024/25 season with interest emerging from both England and Scotland.

Scottish champions Celtic have been interested in the player for quite some time and after failing to get their hands on him in January, they are again linked with him.

Beck also has interest from England where League One side Birmingham City are fans.

However, any possible deal for Beck will depend on the Blues’ ability to offload one of their full-backs in the shape of Manny Longelo.

Longelo has been on Birmingham City’s books since the summer of 2022, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis, but the club are now looking to move him on.

A move to Barnsley had been on the cards but it eventually collapsed.

Moving to St Andrew’s could be an attractive option for Beck, with Blues expected to be in the thick of the League One promotion race.