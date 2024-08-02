Celtic are continuing to retain their interest in a left-back they have already tried to sign this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers wants to beef up his left-back options to provide competition for Greg Taylor.

A host of options have been looked at by Celtic and the club recently got in touch with Wolves in an effort to open talks over Hugo Bueno.

Wolves have not played ball with Celtic’s loan bid and are still deciding what they want to do with Bueno.

Celtic are now looking at Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, who shone on loan at Dundee last season.

However, despite being keen on Beck, Celtic have not abandoned their interest in Bueno.

They remain interested in signing the Spain Under-21 international.

The clock is ticking in the transfer window though and Celtic will want a left-back in through the door soon.