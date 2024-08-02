Chelsea are set to hold clear the air talks with Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Conor Gallagher to resolve the uncertainty regarding his future, according to Sky Sports News.

The Pensioners offered a new three-year contract to the midfielder, one that was turned down by the academy graduate and they recently accepted a bid from Atletico Madrid.

They are keen on having clarity about what the 24-year-old wants to do though, and therefore want to sit down with him.

The offer they Chelsea made to him is still on the table and it remains to be seen what the outcome of their talks are.

Gallagher has been informed by his childhood club that he will only be a part player under Enzo Maresca, given the 44-year-old’s preference for possession-heavy football.

He has interest from both England and Spain.

Atletico Madrid have asked the 24-year-old to respond to their offer by the weekend after they agreed a £34m fee with the London-based club.

Tottenham have also been hot on Gallagher’s heels after managing to accumulate money through the sale of a significant number of players.

Chelsea do not want to spoil their relationship with the England international, who flourished from their academy.