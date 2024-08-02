Chelsea have not received any offers for striker Armando Broja despite trying to sell him, while Juventus are now keen but only on loan.

The Albania international has been on Chelsea’s books since 2020 but he has struggled to cement his place as first choice striker.

Broja played the first half of last season with the Blues and was sent on a loan spell to Fulham in the second half of the season.

He has been linked with multiple teams for a move away from Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are also keen on moving him on.

Broja clocked only 776 minutes in all competitions last term for Fulham and Chelsea combined where he scored only twice.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Chelsea have been trying to sell Broja but have had no offers for him.

And Italian giants Juventus spy a possible opportunity.

Even though Chelsea want a permanent sale for the Albanian, Juventus looking at a loan offer with an option to buy.

Whether Chelsea would be open is unclear, but they are struggling to sell Broja.

Now it remains to be seen if Juventus will put in an offer for the Chelsea forward in the upcoming weeks of the transfer window.