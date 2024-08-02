Galatasaray are pushing to bring in Leeds United target Gabriel Sara from Norwich City with ‘another meeting held’ and an increased offer made.

Brazilian midfielder Sara is attracting serious attention in the ongoing transfer window.

He has been heavily linked with Leeds, who will soon be bidding to replace the creative influence of Crysencio Summerville in their team as he nears a move to West Ham United.

The Whites though face serious competition from Galatasaray and the Turkish giants have just decided to hit the accelerator on their interest.

Galatasaray have held another meeting with Norwich, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

In the meeting, the Turkish side put in an improved offer for Sara, revising it upwards.

It is unclear just how much cash Galatasaray have put on the table for Norwich to consider.

A move to Galatasaray would hand Sara the chance to play Champions League football next season and is likely to be tempting.