Portuguese giants FC Porto are now pushing to sign Watford winger Yaser Asprilla after the 20-year-old’s move to French side Rennes stalled.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Championship club since January 2022, has been linked with a move away this summer.

Rennes have been trying to take the Colombian attacker to France.

The player even went on to visit the Rennes facilities, but there was no deal done with Watford and the move fell apart.

However, Watford have not guaranteed keeping Asprilla at Vicarage Road and he is already drawing interest from elsewhere.

Portuguese giants FC Porto have now started pushing for a deal, according to French radio station RMC.

Rennes though have not entirely given up on hope of signing Asprilla, but they look to be trailing Porto.

Porto want to wrap up the signature of Asprilla, however it is unclear how much they will pay Watford to get the deal done.