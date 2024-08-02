Galatasaray are now ‘close to an agreement’ to sign Leeds United target Gabriel Sara from Norwich City.

Sara is the subject of interest in the ongoing summer transfer window and Norwich may lose him before the end of the month.

The midfielder has been linked with Leeds as they prepare to turn the page on the wizardry of Crysencio Summerville, but Galatasaray also want him.

The Turkish champions have been pushing and have just held a new meeting with Norwich which saw them improve their offer for the Brazilian.

Galatasaray’s efforts look set to result in success as, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they are now ‘close to an agreement’ with Norwich.

How much Galatasaray might pay for Sara is unclear.

The 25-year-old proved his durability for Norwich last season as he played in all 46 of their Championship games and both legs of their Championship playoff semi-final, against Leeds.

All eyes will be on whether Leeds now firm up their interest in Sara before Galatasaray can take him to Turkey.