One of Liverpool’s stars still has no takers at the price tag the Reds have put on his head, but one club look like being the side prepared to pay the most for him.

Arne Slot has seen an incredibly slow start to the transfer window as Liverpool boss, with the Reds making no signings.

Slot has been looking closely at the squad he has been left by Jurgen Klopp and he will have decision to make on the futures of a host of players on the fringes of the team.

Defender Sepp van den Berg, who spent last season on loan at Mainz in Germany, is a player who is attracting significant interest.

Clubs in Germany are keen to bring him back to the Bundesliga, but Liverpool’s €20m asking price is an issue.

It is also an issue for PSV Eindhoven, who want Van den Berg, but, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the Eredivisie side ‘seems to be’ the club that want to ‘offer the most’ for him.

PSV are still not prepared to hit Liverpool’s asking price, which they find too high.

Liverpool will likely have a decision to make as if they want to sell Van den Berg they will have to reduce his price tag.

Van den Berg wants regular game time in the new season.