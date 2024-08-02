Newcastle United are hoping to ward off interest from Liverpool in Anthony Gordon by opening talks over a new contract, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool made an attempt to sign the England winger towards the end of June as Newcastle were desperate to bring in funds to meet PSR rules.

However, Newcastle succeeded in selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh and managed to hold on to Gordon.

But Newcastle are wary that Gordon could have had his head turned by interest from Liverpool and he is a boyhood fan of the Reds.

Newcastle are planning talks over a new deal for the player to ward off interest from Liverpool.

They want to reward his performances with a new contract but also want to keep Liverpool at bay

Gordon is set to return to training with Newcastle in the coming days following a break after the European Championship.

The winger’s current deal has two more years left but Newcastle are keen to secure his future by offering him a new contract.