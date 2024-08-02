Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore has emerged as a ‘leading contender’ for Tottenham Hotspur to sign if they sell Emerson Royal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs full-back Emerson is in talks with Serie A giants AC Milan over a potential swoop this summer and it has been dragging on for several weeks.

It has been suggested recently though that AC Milan and Spurs have reached an agreement on a transfer fee for the Brazilian.

If that happens then they will be looking to replace Emerson and Cityzens’ 23-year-old right-back Kabore is a ‘leading contender’ for Spurs.

The Burkina Faso international has been with Manchester City since 2020 and he has been sent out on multiple loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, he played in the Premier League for Luton Town and impressed at Kenilworth Road with his performances.

Kabore played 26 times for the Hatters in all competitions and assisted twice in the process.

Now it remains to be seen if Ange Postecoglou’s side will put a bid in for the Manchester City full-back once Emerson’s departure is finalised.