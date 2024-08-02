Hearts are close to a double swoop for Atletico Nacional’s Andres Salazar and Crystal Palace’s Malachi Boateng but the move for the Palace man is ‘closer’ to being concluded, according to journalist Barry Anderson.

After finishing third in the Scottish Premiership and qualifying for the earlier stages of the Europa League by virtue of that, Steven Naismith’s side are pushing to make improvements to their current squad.

Two players appear to be closing in on heading to Tynecastle, but there is a clear favourite amongst which will be completed first.

While Salazar is set to arrive from as far as Colombia, Boateng will cross over from England, where he plays for Crystal Palace.

The Boateng deal is ‘closer’ to being concluded though in comparison with the move for Salazer.

Hearts also need to arrange for a visa for Salazar for him to play in Scotland and that is set to take up some time.

Boateng is not new to Scottish football, having played for two clubs Queen’s Park and Dundee.

He featured in 36 games for Dundee last season, 27 of which were before the top-six split and five after that.