Liverpool’s transfer business this summer is set to accelerate next week after a slow start to the window, according to the Independent.

The Reds have been the quietest Premier League side in terms of transfer activity this season as they are yet to bring in any players in the transfer window.

Arne Slot has been appointed following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the last season and the Reds hierarchy are yet to back him.

It has been suggested that the Merseyside club are looking to bring in a central defender, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward before the window closes at the end of the month.

They have been linked with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and retain an interest, but he could sign a new contract.

However, it has been suggested that the Liverpool camp believe that they will speed up their transfer market activity by next week.

They are expected to put their official bids in the next ten days for their shortlisted players, it has also been claimed.

Now it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to sign new players before their season starts against Ipswich Town on 17th August at Portman Road.