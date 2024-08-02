Carlos Gonzalez, the president of Paraguayan side Tembetary, has weighed in on the future of one of Newcastle United’s stars this summer.

Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell are continuing to work on reshaping the Newcastle squad and the Magpies are now trying to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

As the club try for more incomings, players are also expected to leave and winger Miguel Almiron has been linked with a possible exit.

Newcastle have been ready to offload Almiron and agreed a deal with Saudi outfit Al-Shabab in January only for the player to reject the move.

The discussions about his future have persisted, with Saudi Arabian links continuing, but the word from a club president in his homeland is that ‘the most likely thing’ is that he stays put.

The president of the Paraguayan side Tembetary feels that Almiron is comfortable on Tyneside and wants to continue.

He thinks that the likelihood is that Almiron moves nowhere.

Bringing up Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos in the discussion, Gonzalez told Paraguayan radio channel Cardinal Deportivo: “Miguel Almiron continues to be represented by Daniel Campos.

“The most likely thing is that he will continue at Newcastle.

“He is very comfortable at the club.”

Almiron, who made eight goal contributions for Newcastle last season, still has two years to run on his current contract.

He is regarded as a player who could bring in cash for Newcastle this summer.