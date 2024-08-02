Norwich City were keen on snapping up a Denmark Under-21 international from one of their Championship rivals before a Premier League side barged into the race, according to the Star.

Under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Canaries are looking to strengthen their squad and could soon have to deal with the loss of Adam Idah to Celtic.

They have had their eyes on a player from Thorup’s homeland as an addition, with Norwich keen on Sheffield United’s William Osula.

Osula though is not going to Carrow Road as Newcastle United have accelerated in the race and are now taking the 20-year-old to St James’ Park.

Norwich were interested in Osula, but the arrival of Newcastle into the chase pushed them out of contention.

The Magpies are meeting Sheffield United’s asking price for the Denmark Under-21 international.

Newcastle want Osula as cover for current forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

In his first full season with Sheffield United, Osula featured in 24 matches overall.

He has also attracted interest from Austrian champions Sturm Graz this summer.