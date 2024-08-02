Nottingham Forest’s owner wants to raid Arsenal for the club’s sporting director Edu, as he ‘dreams’ of having the Brazilian ‘as his right-hand man’.

Edu is in charge of Arsenal’s business in the transfer market and has played a key role in the Gunners’ development into Premier League title challengers in recent years.

He wields substantial power at the Emirates Stadium and enjoys a close relationship with boss Mikel Arteta.

There is no suggestion that Edu is preparing to leave Arsenal, but he is a wanted man.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Edu is wanted by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis ‘dreams’ of having Edu ‘as his right-hand man’.

The Greek powerbroker owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

He would like Edu to help him develop all three clubs and drive them to new heights.

Tempting Edu to leave Arsenal for such a project could be difficult and the Nottingham Forest owner would likely have to work overtime to convince the Brazilian.