Roma have set their stall out regarding the fee they want for Everton-tracked striker Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are prepared to listen to offers for the striker in the ongoing window as he is not a major part of Daniele De Rossi’s plans.

AC Milan are amongst the teams who are considering making a move for the striker this summer.

A return to the Premier League has also been mooted with Everton making enquiries for the former Chelsea striker recently.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Roma have a price in mind before they could agree to sell the attacker this summer.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants want a fee around the €25m mark for Abraham in the ongoing transfer window.

With interest from the Premier League in him, Roma are confident of getting a good price for him in the coming weeks.

It is unclear whether Everton’s interest in Abraham is dependent on selling Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.