Sunderland have received a formal offer from Aston Villa for the signature of starlet Mason Cotcher, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Cotcher turned down the offer of a professional contract at Sunderland last year and has been exploring his options.

He spent time at Arsenal, but has now been training with Aston Villa and his performances have impressed the club’s coaches.

Villa have seen enough to know they want to add Cotcher to their youth ranks and now a formal offer has been sent to Sunderland for their consideration.

Sunderland, due to developing Cotcher, are entitled to compensation.

The forward also drew interest from Scottish giants Rangers, but Sunderland are in line to earn more money if he stays within England.

It remains to be seen what the value of the offer Aston Villa have sent to Sunderland is.

Cotcher is rated highly and while Sunderland were not pleased to see him snub a professional contract, they are in line to earn from his exit.