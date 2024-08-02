Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher ‘wants to stay in London’, but Atletico Madrid believe that signing him is not impossible.

Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea has deteriorated as they club look to sell him this summer.

The midfielder has turned down contract renewal offers of two years plus a further year option for the club to trigger and wants parity in terms of length with the other midfielders at Chelsea.

Chelsea have accepted a bid from Atletico Madrid for Gallagher, but he has not agreed personal terms or decided whether he wants to go.

Tottenham remain keen on Gallagher and, according to Spanish daily AS, he ‘wants to stay in London’.

Chelsea, who are expected to hold fresh talks with him, want an answer from Gallagher about what he wants to do by Sunday, however Atletico Madrid think they can convince him.

Atletico Madrid are still negotiating and believe it is not impossible that they can still sign Gallagher.

The coming days this weekend are likely to be crucial to Gallagher’s future and it remains to be seen if Tottenham will turn their interest in the midfielder into an official bid.

Gallagher has been told he will not be a starter if he stays at Chelsea.