Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez is ‘giving priority’ to West Ham United despite a number of offers from other sides, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers are working on multiple deals with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug two players they are trying to sign, while Crysencio Summerville is poised to put pen to paper to join from Leeds United.

They are also keen on midfielder Rodriguez, who is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Real Betis.

The 30-year-old is an attractive prospect for a number of sides, but in a big boost for West Ham, he is ‘giving priority’ to the Hammers.

Other offers have come the way of the Argentine midfielder, but he appears to be keenest on the idea of pulling on a West Ham shirt.

Rodriguez is now close to reaching a verbal agreement with West Ham and the Hammers feel the swoop can be completed soon.

The midfielder made 24 appearances in La Liga last term for Real Betis.

He was at the recent Copa America with Argentina, but only featured in the country’s group stage game with Peru.