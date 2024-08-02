Watford have cooled their interest in signing QPR defender Kenneth Paal and other clubs are keen, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Hornets are interested in signing another left-back this summer and have been trying for Paal.

Paal, 27, featured heavily for QPR over the course of last season in the Championship and only missed two games for the club.

A move away from Loftus Road looks to be in the offing for Paal, but it will not be to Vicarage Road that he will be heading.

Watford have now cooled their interest in signing Paal.

However, Paal continues to have interest and other clubs are looking at signing him.

It is unclear which sides want to take Paal off QPR’s hands, but the defender is unlikely to be short of options.

Paal has another year left to run on his contract with the R’s, who he joined in 2022.