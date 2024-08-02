West Ham United ‘remain ahead’ in the hunt to bring in a centre-back they have been trying to sign in recent days.

The Hammers have been hugely busy over the course of the last week as they work on deals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug.

They also continue to want a centre-back after an agreement with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo saw the defender knock them back as he waits for Juventus.

Toulouse centre-back Logan Costa is the top alternative to Todibo and West Ham are working on a deal.

Bologna are to speak to the intermediary representing Costa on Saturday morning over the phone but, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham ‘remain ahead’ in the deal.

The Italian side are not ready to spend a big fee on Costa and as such, it is unclear if they can rival West Ham for his signature.

Costa, 23, made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse over the course of last season and was booked six times.

The centre-back also enjoyed seven outings for the French club in the Europa League.