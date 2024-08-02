West Ham United are now on the brink of bringing in a new striker as the ‘transfer is imminent’.

Tim Steidten has been trying to deliver a new striker to Julen Lopetegui and his top target has been Aston Villa hitman Jhon Duran.

Villa though have proven difficult for West Ham to deal with and there is stalemate as the Hammers refuse to meet the asking price.

That has caused West Ham to work on an alternative in the shape of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Dortmund are happy to sell for €30m, but West Ham have only been offering €25m.

Talks between the two clubs have continued and now West Ham appear to have made a breakthrough.

According to German daily WAZ, a ‘transfer is imminent’ for Fullkrug to the Hammers.

It is unclear what level of fee has been agreed between the two clubs, but West Ham are getting their striker and it is to be Germany international Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old only joined Dortmund last year, from Werder Bremen, and the move has been given the blessing of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.