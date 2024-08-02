West Ham’s move for Crysencio Summerville has gone as per plan with a deal expected to be announced soon, but it is unlikely that he will be flown out to their US tour, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been one of the most active Premier League teams in the summer transfer window and are working on multiple deals simultaneously.

A move for free agent Guido Rodríguez is close to being finalised and so is one for Leeds United star Summerville.

After undergoing the first part of his medical on Thursday, Summerville concluded the final part on Friday morning.

However, the deal is yet to be officially announced with a few things yet to be sorted out.

However, with the Hammers coming towards the end of their pre-season US tour with their final match against Crystal Palace set to be played in Florida at the weekend, he is unlikely to be flown over.

The new signings, including Summerville, will therefore wait for the rest of the team to return so that they can meet them.

Deals are also being worked on for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

Moves for both strikers are unlikely though.