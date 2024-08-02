Wolves are not currently looking at making a move for a player at a Championship club they have been linked with, according to the Express & Star.

The Molineux side are looking at what they want their squad to look like when the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Bringing in another centre-back, with Max Kilman having been sold to West Ham United, is something Wolves want to do.

They have been linked with holding an interest in Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

The 22-year-old centre-back made the switch to Turf Moor in the January transfer window, initially on loan, before then signing permanently earlier this summer.

Esteve though is not a player that Wolves are currently looking to sign.

The France Under-21 international’s name does not feature on the list of centre-backs that Wolves are looking at.

Esteve came through the youth ranks at French side Montpellier and it remains to be seen if he will play in the Championship in the new season or exit Burnley.