Atletico Madrid’s ‘idea remains the same’ for Aston Villa target Joao Felix as they do not want him at the club after the transfer window closes.

Villa boss Unai Emery has set his sights on landing Felix and is desperate to take him to Villa Park this summer.

No agreement is in place though and Felix is part of Atletico Madrid’s pre-season preparations.

The attacker is in action this evening against Getafe in a friendly and even scored, but despite that, he was still booed and whistled by the Atletico Madrid fans.

And, according to Spanish journalist Hugo Condes, the ‘idea remains the same’ in that Atletico Madrid do not want Felix at the club on 1st September and the player also does not want to be there.

Felix was on loan at Barcelona last season and made 30 appearances in La Liga for the Catalans, scoring seven times.

He scored both home and away against his parent club Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old still has another five years to run on his Atletico Madrid contract, but the trend is clearly towards the exit door.