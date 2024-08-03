Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange would prefer a move to Blackburn Rovers over Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has two years left on his contract and is now being linked with a move to the Championship.

Blackburn are interested in signing De Lange and have held talks with him over a potential move to Ewood Park this summer.

Dutch giants Ajax are also interested in De Lange but Blackburn have an edge in the race to sign the shot-stopper.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, De Lange would like to join Blackburn over Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.

He is likely to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Blackburn next season if he joins the Championship club.

De Lange wants to play regular football rather than warm the bench at a club of Ajax’s stature.

Blackburn are still to agree on a fee and personal terms also need to be sorted out with the Dutch goalkeeper.